Thousands of pets find forever homes during ‘Clear the Shelters’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands of pets continue to look for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We teamed up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive throughout the month of August, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

As of Monday, more than 3,700 pets have been adopted from Tampa Bay animal shelters during the Clear the Shelters event. In 2019, we helped more than 4,000 pets get adopted from and in 2018, that number was more than 3,000.

We cannot thank the community enough for helping turn this year into the best Clear the Shelters adoption drive and for welcoming so many loving pets into their homes.

Nationwide, more than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.