They’re ‘Best Friends’: Inseparable Cat and Dog Get Adopted Together

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Kitty and Leila, an inseparable cat and dog duo surrendered to a Boston animal shelter, have been adopted together, assuring that this odd couple will remain close fur-ever.

Leila, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, has known Kitty, a 6-year-old long-haired brown and white tabby cat, all her life. When their previous owner lost their home and couldn’t find a find a new place that would accommodate the pets, the pair was surrendered to the Jamaica Plain animal shelter.

The MSPCA-Angell said Kitty and Leila were dropped off sharing the same carrier.

“They are each other’s best friend and keeping them together has made a very difficult situation much easier for them to handle,” said Anna Rafferty-Fore, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center.

Determined to keep the best friends together, the shelter even broke its own protocol of housing pets with their respective species. Kitty and Leila shared makeshift quarters in a room apportioned just for them, the shelter said.

The MSPCA also hoped to find the duo new pet parents willing to take both Kitty and Leila. They shared their story on social media, and pleaded with users to help them find “a hero individual or family to adopt them both, so the two confidants need never, ever be separated.”

A week later, their wish was granted. A Massachusetts couple who came across the story of Kitty and Leila was more than happy to take in the two best friends.

The MSPCA tweeted a picture of the new family and thanked everyone for sharing their post and spreading the word to help find a home for the inseparable cat and dog duo.

Clear The Shelters

Shelters near you



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter. 

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

  1. Humane Society of Tampa Bay- 3607 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa
  2. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter- 2911 47th Avenue N, St. Petersburg
  3. SPCA Tampa Bay- 9099 130th Ave N, Largo
  4. Pinellas County Animal Services- 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  5. Paw Warriors-355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  6. SPCA of Hernando County-9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  7. Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  8. Barking Out Loud Rescue,  300 N. Lake Drive, Lorida
  9. SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland
  10. Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven
  11. Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte
  12. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring
  13. St. Francis Animal Rescue, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  14. FLUFF Animal Rescue, Seminole
  15. Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter, 305 25th St. West, Palmetto
  16. Manatee County Cat Town, 216th Ave. E., Bradenton
  17. Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O' Lakes

