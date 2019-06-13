Stolen Dog Reunited With Family After Two Years
by: Clear the SheltersPosted: / Updated:
Clear The Shelters
Shelters near you
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.
We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.
More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.
Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.
When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter.
Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay- 3607 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa
- Friends of Strays Animal Shelter- 2911 47th Avenue N, St. Petersburg
- SPCA Tampa Bay- 9099 130th Ave N, Largo
- Pinellas County Animal Services- 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- Paw Warriors-355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
- SPCA of Hernando County-9075 Grant St, Brooksville
- Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
- Barking Out Loud Rescue, 300 N. Lake Drive, Lorida
- SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland
- Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven
- Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte
- Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring
- St. Francis Animal Rescue, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- FLUFF Animal Rescue, Seminole
- Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter, 305 25th St. West, Palmetto
- Manatee County Cat Town, 216th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O' Lakes