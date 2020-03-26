Breaking News
US hits 2 million coronavirus cases; 100K more deaths predicted by September

#StayHomeAndFoster Helps Pets in Need During Coronavirus

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Animal shelters are facing a new set of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic as shelter-in-place and mandatory stay-at-home orders are impacting homeless pets and animal adoption services.

A new national effort — #StayHomeAndFoster — is working to help lessen the immediate crisis faced by homeless pets. The pet fostering initiative was created by GreaterGood.org in partnership with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters™ campaign and is sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim.

“It’s a wonderful thing to do for people who are working from home who normally aren’t capable of having pets,” said Deb Yankow of the Bergen County Animal Shelter in New Jersey.

In the past week, the shelter has placed 35 shelter animals in foster and rescue homes.

Yankow called the placements one of the biggest shelter’s achievements as they are seeking to keep the shelter census numbers low because the future is uncertain. The shelter anticipates some households may struggle with keeping their pets as future economic indicators are still unknown.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanized,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org.

“Fostering a pet is the solution, and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities.”

Potential animal foster parents may visit StayHomeAndFoster.org to obtain more information and get connected to a local shelter. Many of the animal shelters offer foster pet delivery or low contact pet pick up. Fosters are needed for dogs and cats nationwide for two to four weeks.

Pop singer Lance Bass tweeted about pet fostering, “It’s the best anxiety medication you can have AND it distracts energetic kids!”

Earlier this month, Kern County Animal Services in California held a drive-thru foster event that resulted in 88 pets being connected to temporary foster homes. The shelter kept their local community abreast of their need for more foster parents on Facebook.

“Fostering a pet will not only save a life but it will also decrease the stress of both the pet and the person or family staying at home during this challenging time,” said Randolph Legg, Head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Animal Health Commercial Business.

Springtime is kitten and puppy season compounding the need for pet shelters to find temporary and forever homes. Promoting pet fostering helps provide a solution to the countless homeless pets at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say. 

Clear the Shelters or Desocupar Los Albergues in Spanish, is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped facilitate more than 400,000 pet adoptions. This year, Clear the Shelters Day takes place on Saturday, Aug. 29. More than 1,000 shelters across the United States are expected to participate.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear The Shelters

Shelters near you


TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter. 

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

  1. Citrus County Animal Services - 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  2. Humane Society of Polk County - 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
  3. Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc - 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
  4. Paw Warriors, Inc. - 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  5. SPCA Florida - 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
  6. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter - 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
  7. Pinellas County Animal Services - 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  8. SPCA of Hernando County - 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  9. Humane Society of Tampa Bay - 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa
  10. SPCA Tampa Bay - 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
  11. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services - 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
  12. St. Francis Animal Rescue - 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  13. FLUFF Animal Rescue - 11220 Park Blvd N, Seminole
  14. Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter - 305 25th St W, Palmetto
  15. Manatee County Cat Town - 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
  16. Pasco County Animal Services - 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O'Lakes
  17. St. Francis Society, Inc. - Pet Smart - 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
  18. The Humane Society of the Nature Coast - 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
  19. Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center - 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
  20. Humane Society of Manatee County - 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
  21. Save Our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL - 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
  22. Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section - 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
  23. Hernando County Animal Services - 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
  24. Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL - 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
  25. Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
  26. Rescue Cats of Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
  27. Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
  28. Hands Helping Paws Rescue, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
  29. Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
  30. Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
  31. Cat Haven Rescue of Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
  32. Cat Haven Rescue of Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
  33. Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood
  34. Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
  35. Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka city
  36. Cat Crusaders, Inc, 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa
  37. SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, New Port Richey
  38. Rescue Cats of Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico
  39. Countless Cats Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar
  40. Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
  41. Cat Call Inc, 11331 Causeway Blvd, Brandon

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss