SPCA Florida offering reduced adoption fees for Clear The Shelters

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The SPCA Florida is one of many agencies offering reduced adoption fees during the Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SPCA Florida will offer a reduced adoption fee at all locations, including SPCA Florida Campus, Orlando Cat Café and Petco Lakeland.

Adoption fees for cats, kittens and dogs are $40 during the event. Two kittens can be adopted for $60.

According to SPCA Florida, all pets are fully vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.

NBC and Telemundo-owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host the fifth annual Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

In an effort to get more animals adopted, SPCA Florida has started participating in a kitten yoga program.

The first-ever event was held Thursday evening at Spring Lane Ranch in Lakeland. According to the shelter, all kittens are available for adoption and forever yoga partnerships.

SPCA Florida has also expanded its Rent-A-Dog Program to seven days a week. Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages can be “rented” free of charge for people looking to devote a day for a doggie date.

The program allows the dogs to interact with people and spaces outside of the shelter.

Families and students who cannot foster or adopt an animal have an opportunity to interact with a dog and plan a fun, safe adventure for their “rented” friend.

The program is encouraged even for families not ready to adopt, but who want to spend time with a furry friend. Participants and doggie date can enjoy an outing for three to four hours.

To view available dogs for the Rent A Dog Program, click here.

SPCA Florida is also in need of financial, foster, and adoption support. To help, click here.

