Save the Date: Help Clear the Shelters on August 17

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Kitten and puppy on lawn

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Aug. 17 for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Actress Lake Bell, one of the stars of the animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” notes that the event is “the purrr-fect day to find your perfect pet.” Bell, who voices Chloe the tabby cat in the Universal sequel, knows the benefits of pet adoption. She has a rescue dog named Texas, among other critters.

“It’s unconditional love,” Bell said.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adopting a shelter animal, you actually save two lives.

“Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption,” said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Humane Society.

Last year, more than 100,000 pets were adopted from over 1,200 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find forever homes.

So if you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 17 when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. 

“Every pet deserves a loving human,” said “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet, who voices Duke in “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Clear The Shelters

Shelters near you



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter. 

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

  1. Humane Society of Tampa Bay- 3607 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa
  2. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter- 2911 47th Avenue N, St. Petersburg
  3. SPCA Tampa Bay- 9099 130th Ave N, Largo
  4. Pinellas County Animal Services- 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  5. Paw Warriors-355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  6. SPCA of Hernando County-9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  7. Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  8. Barking Out Loud Rescue,  300 N. Lake Drive, Lorida
  9. SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland
  10. Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven
  11. Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte
  12. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring
  13. St. Francis Animal Rescue, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  14. FLUFF Animal Rescue, Seminole
  15. Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter, 305 25th St. West, Palmetto
  16. Manatee County Cat Town, 216th Ave. E., Bradenton
  17. Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O' Lakes

