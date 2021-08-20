News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters adopt & donate campaign

TAMPA (WFLA) – Help Tampa Bay clear the shelters! Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes.

This is the seventh consecutive year that News Channel 8 presents its popular pet adoption campaign to area communities. Since 2015, our local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped hundreds of pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

We are teaming up with more than 30 shelters across the area to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, 2021. This year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive features both in-person and virtual pet adoptions – as well as an easy way for people to donate to shelters and rescues online. Nationally, more than half a million pets have been adopted since 2015.

Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com. Hill’s Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for its fourth Clear The Shelters campaign this year.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters. iHeartDogs, a previous Clear The Shelters partner, will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters this year. Leading social media animal brand The Dodo will again serve as a media partner. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

COOL TODAY THANK YOU GIFTS

Participating shelters/rescues are listed below: Cool Today will be providing Thank You Gifts to anyone that adopts or donates toys, food or money to participating shelters during the Clear the Shelters event. Participating Shelters offering the “thank you gift” are marked with a double asterisk.

BRADENTON – Humane Society of Manatee County, 2515 14th Street West **

BRADENTON – Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Avenue West

BRADENTON – Manatee County Cat Town, 216 6th Avenue East

BRADENTON – Forget-Me-Not, Inc., 5223 26th St

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County SPCA, 9075 Grant St

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Animal Services, 19450 Oliver Street

CLEARWATER – Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590 **

HOWELL – Ney Ney Cat Rescue, 4170 Rt 9 S Unit 84

INVERNESS – Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd

INVERNESS – Precious Paws Rescue, Inc., 5164 South Florida Avenue

LAKE WALES – Hands Helping Paws Rescue inc, 53 W Bay Blvd S

LAKELAND – SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S

LAND O’ LAKES – Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane

LARGO – SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave N **

LARGO – Pinellas County Animal Services, 12450 Ulmerton Road **

NEW PORT RICHEY – SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street

PALMETTO – Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St W **

PLANT CITY – Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, Inc., 2708 E SR 60

PORT RICHEY – Runaways Animal Rescue, 8020 Washington St **

SARASOTA – Satchel’s Last Resort Animal Shelter and Sanctuary, 8101 Coash Rd **

SARASOTA – The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street **

SARASOTA – Cat Depot, 2542 17th St **

SEBRING – Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd

SEMINOLE – FLUFF Animal Rescue, Inc, 9400 Seminole Blvd **

ST. PETERSBURG – Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Avenue North **

ST. PETERSBURG – Compassion Kind, (please call)

ST. PETERSBURG – Animal Rescue Krewe (ARK) of Tampa, 7901 4TH ST N STE 300

TAMPA – St Francis Society, (please call) **

TAMPA – Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N Armenia Ave

VENICE – St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, 1925 S Tamiami Trail

WESLEY CHAPEL – Cat Haven Rescue, Inc – Wesley Chapel, 1231 Bruce B Downs Blvd

WINTER HAVEN – The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc, 3195 Dundee Rd

WINTER HAVEN – Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 7115 De Castro Rd

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.