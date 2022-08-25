A beagle rescued from allegedly inhumane conditions at a Virginia breeding facility is getting a fairy tale ending.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted a 7-year-old dog named Mama Mia, the Beagle Freedom Project said.

Mia and her eight newborn puppies were moved from Virginia to Maryland before getting transferred to a rescue facility in California where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met their new furry family member, the L.A. Times reported.

Markle personally called Shannon Keith, the Beagle Freedom Project’s founder, and said she wanted to help an older dog, Keith told the L.A. Times.

Markle seems to have a soft spot for rescued beagles. The Duchess, who once described herself as a “proud rescue dog owner,” previously adopted a beagle named Guy and brought him to England when she joined the royal family.

Mia Among Thousands of Beagles Rescued From Envigo Facility

According to the rescue, Mia was among 4,000 beagles ordered to be removed last month from the facility in Cumberland, Virginia, where they were being bred and sold to laboratories that conduct animal experimentation, NBC Washington reported.

Federal authorities have accused the facility, operated by Envigo, of violating the Animal Welfare Act’s “minimum standards for handling and housing the beagles.”

Many of the beagles have been handed over to rescue organizations in the D.C. area, including the Humane Rescue Alliance and Homeward Trails, and to shelters across the country.

The dogs hadn’t played with toys, gone on walks or tasted treats before, Mirah Horowitz, founder and executive director of Virginia-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, said in a release.

After successfully finding homes for 10 of the dogs, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue says it took in their second group of 10 beagles on Wednesday.

“We were amazed by the incredible outpouring of support for the first 10 beagles we brought to Arlington,” Horowitz said. “We can’t wait for our next group of beagles to get their taste of freedom.”

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue says anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles can submit an adoption questionnaire. The rescue is also planning two in-person adoption events.

Saturday, Aug. 27, noon to 2 p.m. at PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, (3351 Richmond Highway)

Sunday, Aug. 28, noon to 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Silver Spring, Maryland (12020 Cherry Hill Road)

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

