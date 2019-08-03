Meet Tank: St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue’s newest member

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The newest member of St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue is only about 3-months-old.

Tank is a hound mix. He, along with his mother and siblings, were rescued from a kill shelter by Pet Pal in St. Petersburg.

He was then adopted by Fire Rescue.

He’s currently training to be the best puppy he can be.

“He’s in puppy school now. He has his own personal trainer that comes to the fire station weekly to teach him puppy manners and obedience. He’s also in the AKC Star Puppy Program in St. Petersburg and he’s headed into his third week of training there,” said Fire Marshal Kelly Intzes.

Tank will then enter the K-9 Good Citizen program and hopefully become like a therapy dog for Fire Rescue staff as well.

He’ll soon be getting out to meet everyone in St. Pete Beach.

“We’re gonna be outreaching Tank into the community and community events, as well as into the schools,” said Intzes.

“So he’s gonna teach the little kids how to stop, drop and roll and crawl low under smoke. And also we might have little storybook times with him, so the little kids can see Tank as well and also it’ll be a little bit of quiet time for him as well too. And exposure to the kids.”

Tank’s first meet and greet event will by July 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Postcard Inn. St. Pete Beach Fire rescue will be discussed hurricane preparedness at the event.

If you can’t make it then, there will be plenty opportunities to meet Tank.

“Tank can be reached. He has his own email address. It’s tank@stpetebeach.org. And meet and greets, they can come by here, email us so he’s available, or we can take him to any different events within the city. We’ll be more than happy to take out Tank to any event that they would like,” said Intzes.

Intzes said training has been a challenge, but it’s all worth it.

“It’s been challenging. It’s a little puppy. But it’s very rewarding, especially when he can obey the commands and also do the tricks that you teach him. And that’s very rewarding. And especially the puppy kisses.”

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need. For more information click here.