BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County Animal Welfare debuted a new service that aims to reunite residents with their missing pets.
The Lost and Found Animals Viewer shows the locations where recently found pets were picked up, or where pets were reported missing.
If residents have lost or found a pet, Manatee County Animal Welfare urges them to do the following:
- Submit a Lost or Found Animal Report
- Search for the lost pet at MCAW
- View the map of recent lost/found pets
- Go to Petco LoveLost to upload a photo of the lost or found pet. Petco Love Lost is a nationwide database which utilizes facial recognition to reunite lost pets with their owners.
- Post the pet as lost or found on sites like Lost Pet Services, Nextdoor, Craigslist, and social media platforms
- Hang flyers where the pet was lost and found, as most pets are found less than 1,000 feet from their home
If you have lost a pet and believe the animal is at MCAW, call (941) 742-5933 to begin the process of reclaiming your pet.