BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County Animal Welfare debuted a new service that aims to reunite residents with their missing pets.

The Lost and Found Animals Viewer shows the locations where recently found pets were picked up, or where pets were reported missing.

If residents have lost or found a pet, Manatee County Animal Welfare urges them to do the following:

If you have lost a pet and believe the animal is at MCAW, call (941) 742-5933 to begin the process of reclaiming your pet.