LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, you’re in luck.

SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The shelter said that all animals up for adoption will be $8.27.

SPCA Tampa Bay said that adoption prices for most animals typically range from $30 to $125.

All animals are vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

The shelter in Largo will open its doors at noon.

Animal shelters across the country are participating in Clear the Shelters adoption events throughout the month of August.

