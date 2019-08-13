‘Just looking’ leads to purchase of new forever house for adopted dog & owner

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Clear The Shelters is a nationwide event on August 17, 2019. Thousands of rescue organizations will offer free or reduced adoptions on that day to find many pets their forever homes.

The enticement of a free adoption lured in Laura Laguardia of Lakeland to a shelter two years ago on Clear The Shelters day.

“We went just to look. Turns out, you can’t just look,” jokes LaGuardia.

She met Curley, and he was immediately part of her family. This meeting turned out to be life-changing for both of them.

Even though her family lives in a pet-friendly apartment, they did not tell their landlord they were adopting a dog, and their month-to-month lease was not renewed.

In the end, they decided to buy a house to accommodate the dog they adopted for free.

“We adopted him. We committed to him. It’s a life-long commitment when you make an adoption,“ Laguardia said.

Now both of them have new forever homes.

29 shelters in the Tampa Bay area are participating in this year‘s Clear The Shelters event.