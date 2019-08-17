Hundreds of pets find forever homes during ‘Clear the Shelters’

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of the locations participating in “Clear the Shelters.”

Art Pulliam was the first person to line-up for the adoption event, hoping to find man’s best friend.

“I just recently retired and I need a little buddy to hang out with me,” said Pulliam said.

He’s just one of the many people who helped “Clear the Shelters” in Tampa Bay and a saved a pet’s life by giving it a forever home.

Nationwide, more than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. More than 3,000 pets have already been adopted in the Tampa Bay so far this month.