Help SPCA Tampa Bay raise money with portraits of your pets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Is your fur baby the king of your castle? If you said yes —and why wouldn’t you?—you can turn them into art that reflects their household status—all for a good cause.

With a $20 donation to the SPCA of Tampa Bay, your best friend can be turned into the fancy prince or polite little late they are.

The organizations “Royal and Loyal Pet Portraits!” fundraiser gives pets parents six templates to choose from. Your snuggle bug’s image can be printed on canvas, coffee mugs and more.

Just think of what a great Christmas gift this would be!

The offer is limited, so go online and head to the SPCA Tampa Bay’s Facebook page to take advantage of the offer.

