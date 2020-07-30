Friends of Strays in St. Petersburg offering waived adoption fees for essential workers

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo, a kitten is seen in LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Animal Services shelter in Chamblee, Ga, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the entire month of August anyone who has been working in an essential service role during the COVID-19 pandemic can adopt a cat or kitten from Friends of Strays at no cost.

Friends of Strays is located in St. Petersburg and will waive fees for adopting a cat or kitten which can range from $25-$100.

“Felines for Frontliners is one small way we can show our gratitude to those in our community who have stepped up to help us through this pandemic thus far,” says Friends of Strays CEO, Dara Eckart. “Our hope is that in addition to bringing awareness to pet adoption and finding loving forever homes for many of our homeless cats, this campaign will bring some joy to those who are at the forefront of this fight. These are unprecedented times and we’re all in this together.”

To qualify for a fee-waived adoption, one must work in a field deemed essential by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This includes, but is not limited to, healthcare professionals, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, law-enforcement officers, utility technicians, gas-station clerks, and educators. The DHS’s full list of essential workers can be viewed here.

For more on Friends of Strays visit their website or Facebook.

