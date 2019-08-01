Dogs Rescued From Yulin Dog Meat Festival Get Second Chance in Florida

Live Now
Dozens of dogs rescued from a controversial dog-eating festival in China are getting a second chance in South Florida.

Good Karma Pet Rescue in Fort Lauderdale says the dogs were intercepted before the annual 10-day Yulin Dog Meat Festival, in which it’s believed some 10,000 dogs are slaughtered and eaten.

The group brought a total of 36 dogs to South Florida. They enjoyed a spa day Wednesday with students at the Merryfield School of Pet Grooming as the group works to find them forever homes.

“Some of these dogs have never played with a toy, they’ve never touched grass before and they’ve certainly never had a spa day so we’re happy to be able to make this partnership and make these dogs feel really good today because they’ve probably never had a good bath or a groom in their lives,” said Devon Soto, with Good Karma.

Many of the dogs already have applications from families ready to welcome them, but some are still up for adoption.

“They should hate people and they don’t and it’s so wonderful that we can get them homes now because that’s what we do, that’s what Good Karma does, we find homes for these great little lives,” Good Karma’s Deb Griffith said.

For more information on the dogs, visit goodkarmapetrescue.org.

The controversial Lychee and Dog Meat Festival, otherwise known as the Yulin Dog Festival, is a fairly new tradition in southern China to celebrate the start of the summer solstice, though dog-meat consumption has taken place in throughout regions of Asia for thousands of years. 

Promoters say eating dog meat during the summer helps ward off the heat and maintain a healthy metabolism. Opponents say the festival is cruel and has no redeeming cultural value.

An estimated 10 million to 20 million dogs are killed for their meat each year in China, and the Yulin event has become a lightning rod for criticism.

Many of the dogs are believed to have been pets stolen from their owners or simply picked up off the street. They are stuffed in cages, and trucked to the city about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) south of Beijing in the province of Guangxi, often without food or water.

Cats eaten at the festival are subjected to similar ill treatment.

The local government has in recent years sought to disassociate itself from the event, forbidding its employees from attending and limiting its size by shutting down some dog markets and slaughter houses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear The Shelters

Shelters near you


TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter. 

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

  1. Citrus County Animal Services - 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  2. Humane Society of Polk County - 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
  3. Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc - 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
  4. Paw Warriors, Inc. - 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  5. SPCA Florida - 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
  6. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter - 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
  7. Pinellas County Animal Services - 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  8. SPCA of Hernando County - 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  9. Humane Society of Tampa Bay - 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa
  10. SPCA Tampa Bay - 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
  11. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services - 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
  12. St. Francis Animal Rescue - 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  13. FLUFF Animal Rescue - 11220 Park Blvd N, Seminole
  14. Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter - 305 25th St W, Palmetto
  15. Manatee County Cat Town - 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
  16. Pasco County Animal Services - 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O'Lakes
  17. St. Francis Society, Inc. - Pet Smart - 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
  18. The Humane Society of the Nature Coast - 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
  19. Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center - 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
  20. Humane Society of Manatee County - 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
  21. Save Our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL - 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
  22. Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section - 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
  23. Hernando County Animal Services - 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
  24. Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL - 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
  25. Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
  26. Rescue Cats of Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
  27. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
  28. Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
  29. Hands Helping Paws Rescue, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
  30. Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
  31. Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
  32. Cat Haven Rescue of Tampa-Pasco County, 8608 N. 20th Street, Tampa
  33. Cat Haven Rescue of Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey

