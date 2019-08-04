Dogs & cats older than 4 months need license in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Attention Pinellas County pet owners! Did you know that every dog and cat more than 4 months old needs to be licensed in the county?

This license certifies that your pet has been vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian or by Animal Services.

New residents must obtain a new license within 30 days.

For more information, visit the Pinellas County Animal Services website.

In the meantime, thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need. For more information click here.