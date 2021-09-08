Clear The Shelters: SPCA Tampa Bay looking to find forever homes for dozens of pets

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever homes in Tampa Bay during our national Clear The Shelters campaign. We are teaming up with more than 30 shelters across the area to host the nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, 2021.

SPCA Tampa Bay is a non-profit shelter, that cares for all different types of animals, including dogs, cats, birds, pocket pets, goats, pigs and exotic animals.

Two of the dozens of animals available for adoption are Minnie and Small who are four-month-old kitten siblings.

“We’d ask that the family come in and sit in one of our cat pods and meet them and find out their personality and see if they would like to take home Minnie and Small,” SPCA Tampa Bay Chief Marketing Officer Eric Keaton said.

Reba the Guinea Pig is also looking for her future family and would make a good first pet.

Harley is an energetic one-year-old pup who was brought to the SPCA Tampa Bay as part of the Hurricane Ida response along with 15 other dogs.

“If you have a dog, bring them out for a proper introduction. Our volunteers and staff will help with that as well,” Keaton said.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering with SPCA Tampa Bay, you can reach out through their website.

“I think adoptable friends make a great family friend. A lot of folks, when they release a dog out to us, they have different situations and that doesn’t mean anything on the animal. These are great animals that we have here,” Keaton said.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.