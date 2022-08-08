LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters 2022 initiative.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with dozens of local animal shelters to host the adoption drive all throughout August.

SPCA Florida, a non-profit organization in Lakeland, is one of the participating shelters and has around 200 adoptable animals looking for new homes.

One of the dogs up for adoption is Vitrola, who is 4 years old and weighs about 40 lbs.

“She is a love bug, she loves dogs, she loves kids, she’s great on a leash and knows basic commands. So any home would be perfect for her,” SPCA Florida Humane Programs and Public Media Director Randa Ritcher said.

SPCA Florida is running a special throughout the month for whoever chooses to adopt.

Future families will pick out a fortune cookie from a basket where inside will be a sweet message and percentage off the adoption fee. Discounts start at 10% off and can go up to 100% off the adoption fee.

“You’re actually saving a life when you adopt an animal from a shelter. By adopting, it allows the kennel to be open to bring in more animals to save their lives as well,” Richter said.

SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center is open Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 5p.m.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only. For a look at their adoptable pets, visit their website.