LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.

Throughout the whole month of August, News Channel 8 is teaming up with dozens of local animal shelters to host the adoption drive.

Pasco County Animal Services in Land O’ Lakes is one of the locations participating and has around 150 dogs and cats up for adoption.

“They bring so much joy to our lives. They really help us get more active and more social. They give us something to be accountable for,” Pasco County Animal Services Education & Outreach Coordinator Bridget Mire said.

One of the pups looking for a new home is four-year-old Alvin.

“He loves everybody, including kids. He’s great with other dogs, he participates in our play group here at our shelter,” Mire said.

Pasco County Animal Services is hosting its Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 27 from noon-6:30 p.m. The event is first come first served.

All adoption fees will be waived however, a county license is required to adopt, which is $5 for cats and $10 for dogs.

PCAS is open Tuesday-Thursday from noon-5:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from noon-6:30 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, check out more details on their website.

