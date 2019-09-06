View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.
Clear the Shelters: Part 1
by: Clear the SheltersPosted: / Updated:
Clear The Shelters
Shelters near you
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.
We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.
More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.
Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.
When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter.
Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:
- Citrus County Animal Services - 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
- Humane Society of Polk County - 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven
- Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc - 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
- Paw Warriors, Inc. - 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
- SPCA Florida - 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
- Friends of Strays Animal Shelter - 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
- Pinellas County Animal Services - 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- SPCA of Hernando County - 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay - 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa
- SPCA Tampa Bay - 9099 130th Ave North, Largo
- Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services - 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
- St. Francis Animal Rescue - 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- FLUFF Animal Rescue - 11220 Park Blvd N, Seminole
- Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter - 305 25th St W, Palmetto
- Manatee County Cat Town - 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton
- Pasco County Animal Services - 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O'Lakes
- St. Francis Society, Inc. - Pet Smart - 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa
- The Humane Society of the Nature Coast - 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville
- Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center - 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- Humane Society of Manatee County - 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton
- Save Our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL - 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater
- Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section - 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
- Hernando County Animal Services - 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville
- Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL - 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton
- Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
- Rescue Cats of Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City
- Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness
- Hands Helping Paws Rescue, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales
- Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo
- Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor
- Cat Haven Rescue of Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel
- Cat Haven Rescue of Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood
- Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka city
- Cat Crusaders, Inc, 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa
- SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, New Port Richey
- Rescue Cats of Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico
- Countless Cats Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar
- Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- Cat Call Inc, 11331 Causeway Blvd, Brandon