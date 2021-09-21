Clear the Shelters: Over 3,700 animals in Tampa Bay find forever homes during adoption drive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 3,700 pets found their forever homes with our viewers in the Tampa Bay area during this year’s Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive.

This is the seventh consecutive year that 8 On Your Side presented the campaign to our communities with more than 30 Tampa Bay area shelters participating in this year’s event.

As of Tuesday, 3,900 pets found their forever homes in the Tampa Bay area from Aug. 23 through Sept. 21. The number will increase throughout the coming days, with smaller shelters throughout our area reporting their numbers.

(Courtesy: Pasco County)

This year’s adoption event featured both in-person and virtual pet adoptions, as well as monetary donations for those wishing to give.

You can check out a list of shelters that participated that always could use donations or a helping hand with pet adoptions.

(Courtesy: Pasco County)

Since 2015, our local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped hundreds of pets find new homes. More than half a million pets have been adopted nationally since its inception.