TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Though adoptions have picked up as of late, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay still says it is full. If it seems like many shelters across the Tampa Bay area and the country are full nowadays, that’s because they are.

“As soon as we make a space,” said Danyelle Van Horn. “There’s animals waiting to fill that space.”

Danyelle Van Horn is the Humane Society’s Director of Shelter Operations.

“It’s hard right now,” Van Horn said. “People are desperate, people are going through a lot of stuff, so you know we’re seeing a lot more animals that are being abandoned and in need.”

Van Horn said the shelter is seeing a lot of surrendered and abandoned pets.

“Unfortunately,” Van Horn explained. “It’s a little too often for our taste.”

This puppy was one of a litter that was abandoned in a cage at a construction site. (WFLA)

That’s why this year’s Clear the Shelters adoption event is even more crucial. The nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign starts Tuesday and runs through the end of August.

NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations across the country are partnering with local shelters to relieve the packed spaces.

“Sometimes, we have litters of kittens in our offices because we don’t have space,” Van Horn said. “You try to help as many animals as you can, but you can’t help them all, so it’s tough.”

So-called ‘pocket pets,’ like bunnies, gerbils and guinea pigs, are all discounted. (WFLA)

But when a pet is adopted, Van Horn said the tough work is worth it.

“When we can match people up with the right pet and they walk out that door, smiling and excited,” Van Horn said. “There’s just no way to describe it. It’s awesome. That’s why we’re here.”

Because of how packed they are, the Humane Society is increasing their discounted adoption days from one to three, from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27. Some shelters, like SPCA Florida in Lakeland, have discounted adoption days for the whole month.