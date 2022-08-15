TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever homes across Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters campaign. We have partnered up with dozens of local shelters throughout the whole month of August to host the adoption drive.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization, is one of the places we’ve teamed up with. The shelter currently has hundreds of pets available including dogs, cats and pocket pets.

A 3-year-old terrier-mix named Ferris is just one of them.

“He is such a sweetheart. A big fan of cheese and treats, very relatable in that nature. He has been at the shelter for over 100 days and ready for adoption. We really think it’s just his energy level,” Humane Society of Tampa Bay Public Relations & Marketing Manager Christine McLarty said.

On Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is holding their Clear the Shelters Day. They will be offering free adoptions for all dogs, cats and pocket pets who are three months or older.

“With the adoption fee that we usually charge, they get $300 to $400 worth of work done, with their vaccines, microchips and all that good stuff, so waiving the adoption fee is going to be huge,” McLarty said.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is open daily from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Check out their website for a look at their adoptable pets.