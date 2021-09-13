Clear The Shelters: Humane Society of Tampa Bay hoping to match adoptable animals to families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever homes in Tampa Bay during our national Clear The Shelters campaign.

We are teaming up with more than 30 shelters across the area to host the nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, 2021.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of the non-profit organizations participating in this national initiative. They provide shelter for homeless and at risk animals, as well as adoptions, hospital and TNVR services for the general public.

Staff said they are hoping to see Noana, a 2-year-old short-haired cat, adopted soon since she has been at the shelter since July.

“She seems like she’s a pretty chill cat so anybody that is willing, give her some love. She’s purring in my arms and she’s obviously a love bug,” Humane Society of Tampa Bay Director of Shelter Operations Danyelle Ho said.

Naomi, a 6-year-old mixed breed dog, was adopted just a few hours after 8 On Your Side aired her story.

“You should definitely consider adopting. It’s just the best way to go. You’re giving a home to a pet and then you’re giving space for another pet to come in that needs us,” Ho said.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering with Humane Society of Tampa Bay, you can reach out through their website.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.