Clear The Shelters: Friends of Strays looking for families to adopt dozens of cats, dogs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever homes in Tampa Bay during our national Clear The Shelters campaign.

We are teaming up with more than 30 shelters across the area to host the nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, 2021.

Friends of Strays, a no-kill animal shelter in St. Petersburg, is one of the places we have partnered with that has been working to find dozens of animals new families.

One of the animals available for adoption at the shelter is Toby, a 5-year-old easygoing dog with a friendly personality.

“He could probably do really well in an apartment. I’m sure he’d like to have a yard to play in. He did live with dogs in his previous home so we know he gets along well with dogs, we haven’t had any issues here,” Friends of Strays Marketing and Communications Manager Mike Manganello said.

Danny, a 10-month old pup, will also be ready for adoption this week. He arrived to Friends of Strays from Taylor County, Florida on Sunday with 11 other dogs.

“He’s probably just about full-grown – he’s 30 pounds, maybe he’ll get a little bit bigger but not too much. He’s very very friendly and social,” Manganello said.

Friends of Strays also has several cats you can foster or adopt, including Carrot – a playful 1-year-old cat.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or volunteering with Friends of Strays , you can reach out to them through their website.

“It’s great for kids. you can teach them responsible pet ownership and how to be good guardians for their four-legged friends,” Manganello said.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.