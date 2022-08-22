ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — Throughout the month, WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever families through our Clear the Shelters initiative.

The station has teamed up with dozens of local animal shelters in Tampa Bay to make this happen.

Friends of Strays, a no-kill animal shelter in St. Pete, is just one of the locations WFLA has partnered with for the national pet adoption drive.

“Adopting is such a wonderful thing. When you adopt an animal from a shelter, it opens up space for another animal in need. You get the most grateful pets, I think. They understand because they’ve been through a whole lot of things in their life,” Friends of Strays CEO Dara Eckart said.

Currently, Friends of Strays has dozens of adoptable cats and dogs, including Hank, a 6-year-old dog who was found as a stray.

“Hank just came to the shelter Friday. We’re just getting to know his personality. He’s super laidback, loves to snuggle, loves to sit up on your lap and get some lovin’. We think he’s going to make a perfect family dog,” Eckart said.

Friends of Strays is open Wednesday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can visit their website for additional information regarding adopting, fostering or volunteering.

Click here for a full list of shelters participating in our Clear the Shelters campaign.