Clear The Shelters: Compassion Kind looking for fosters, dozens of dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever homes in Tampa Bay during our national Clear The Shelters campaign.

We are teaming up with more than 30 shelters across the area to host the nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, 2021.

Compassion Kind is one of the shelters looking for families to adopt their rescues. The organization rescues animals from all over the world that are in need, from puppy mills to disasters, abuse cases and abandonment.

“A lot of our local shelters here are at max capacity. We’re all overwhelmed and over loaded right now so everybody is looking for new adopters in the area to rescue these lovely little pups,” Compassion Kind Founder Aja Nikiya Estro said.

Compassion Kind currently has around 60 dogs up for adoption and is looking for foster homes and volunteers. All supplies are provided for foster families.

Princesa and Nani are two chihuahuas that came to Tampa Bay after being rescued in the Dominican Republic. Estro said that, despite them both being hit by motor vehicles before their rescue, Princesa and Nani are super healthy.

“They move around like little gazelles. They can gallop, full of energy, full of light and they use wheelchairs where they just gallop around,” she said.

If you are interesting in adopting, fostering or volunteering with Compassion Kind, you can reach out to them through their website.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.