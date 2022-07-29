TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host the fundraising and cover all transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues in need. Online donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fourth consecutive campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors using their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as a national sponsor for the fifth year in a row. Joining the campaign this year as a national sponsor is global animal health company Zoetis, the maker of both Simparica Trio and Apoquel.

The Dodo, the leading animal and pet brand, will serve as an exclusive media partner for the sixth campaign.

Details on other 2022 Clear The Shelters campaign highlights and initiatives, including television specials on participating NBC and Telemundo stations, will be announced at a later time. Fundraising totals and the number of pets adoptions will be announced after the conclusion of the campaign.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Clear the Shelters is sponsored locally by Müv-Trusted Florida Movers, California Closets, Spectrum, SPCA, Woodie’s Wash Shack and Bay Paws Pet Resort.

Woodies Wash Shack** has partnered with the Tampa Bay Humane Society. All pet adoptions in the month of August, including their adoption event on Aug. 27, will get some Woodie’s Goodies – including a free car wash.