Adopt today! 41 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The happiest day of the year is here! Visit your local shelter today and find your new BFF. Helps us #ClearTheShelters!

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. And more than 500 pets have been adopted in Tampa Bay already this month, including Christopher Cloud pictured here from PAW Warriors.

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

Citrus County Animal Services – 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness Humane Society of Polk County – 3195 Dundee Road Winter, Haven Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland Friends of Strays Animal Shelter – 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg Pinellas County Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo SPCA of Hernando County – 9075 Grant St, Brooksville Humane Society of Tampa Bay – 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa SPCA Tampa Bay – 9099 130th Ave North, Largo Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring St. Francis Animal Rescue – 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice FLUFF Animal Rescue – 11220 Park Blvd N, Seminole Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter – 305 25th St W, Palmetto Manatee County Cat Town – 216 6th Ave E, Bradenton Pasco County Animal Services – 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes St. Francis Society, Inc. – Pet Smart – 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr, Tampa The Humane Society of the Nature Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center – 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W, Bradenton Save Our Strays Inc. Safety Harbor, FL – 3223 San Jose Street, Clearwater Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section – 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven Hernando County Animal Services – 19450 Oliver St., Brooksville Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, FL – 5718 21st Ave W, Bradenton Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater Rescue Cats of Florida, 211 West Alexander Street, Plant City Precious Paws Rescue, 5164 S. Florida Avenue (Route 41), Inverness Hands Helping Paws Rescue, 53 West Bay Boulevard South, Lake Wales Cat Kids Rescue, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 308, Largo Suncoast Animal League, 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor Cat Haven Rescue of Tampa-Pasco County, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel Cat Haven Rescue of Pasco County, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood Rebels Rescue, 11665 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka city Cat Crusaders, Inc, 6248 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress St., New Port Richey Rescue Cats of Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico Countless Cats Rescue Inc., 3139 Duane Avenue, Oldsmar Cat Call Inc, Pet Smart 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon Cat Call Inc, 11331 Causeway Blvd, Brandon

Congratulations to these pets who found forever love from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch!