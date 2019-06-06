Live Now
‘A Bonded Pair’: Blind Pooch and His Guide Dog Dad Search for a Forever Home

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Two-year-old Buddy has tons of curiosity to explore a world he cannot see.

The tan boxer mix is completely blind. He relies on his father, 4-year-old Big Daddy, for guidance.

“Every minute or two, he just wants to know where Big Daddy is, and he’ll bump into him or he’ll sniff for him and make sure that he’s still there,” said Sandy Hickman, a handler at the Associated Humane Society (AHS) Popcorn Park shelter of Lacey Township, New Jersey.

The father and son duo were flown to the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in a private plane piloted by Paul Steklenski, who works for the Flying Fur Animal Rescue, an aerial animal rescue group.

The blind dog and his father arrived in New Jersey June 1.

Despite their big smiles and wagging tails, the two spent more than a year in a small, overcrowded animal shelter in North Carolina waiting to be adopted.

“Being a pair, a bonded pair, it was harder for them to get adopted so we had the room to take them,” handler Tiffany Zinky from the AHS shelter said.

Through networking, the North Carolina shelter was able to find AHS Popcorn Park, which agreed to shelter the dogs.

“They are both such sweet, well-behaved boys that love people of all ages and get along fine with other dogs too,” AHS said on its website. “They are now looking for a home where they can stay together forever and have a good family of their own to love and care for them.”

For more information on how to adopt Buddy and Big Daddy, click here.

Clear The Shelters

Shelters near you



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

When registering, please make sure you select the TAMPA-ST.PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, FL region. This will put your shelter on our CLEAR THE SHELTERS online map, driving families to your shelter. 

Here are the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event:

  1. Humane Society of Tampa Bay- 3607 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa
  2. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter- 2911 47th Avenue N, St. Petersburg
  3. SPCA Tampa Bay- 9099 130th Ave N, Largo
  4. Pinellas County Animal Services- 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  5. Paw Warriors-355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
  6. SPCA of Hernando County-9075 Grant St, Brooksville
  7. Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
  8. Barking Out Loud Rescue,  300 N. Lake Drive, Lorida
  9. SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland
  10. Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven
  11. Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte
  12. Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring
  13. St. Francis Animal Rescue, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  14. FLUFF Animal Rescue, Seminole
  15. Manatee County Animal Services: Palmetto Shelter, 305 25th St. West, Palmetto
  16. Manatee County Cat Town, 216th Ave. E., Bradenton
  17. Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O' Lakes

