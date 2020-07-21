34 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, featuring virtual pet adoptions to make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015 and we want to add to the number.

Find a shelter near you:

Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes

Paw Warriors, Inc., 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill

Pinellas County Animal Services, 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Cat Haven Rescue, Inc, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Cat Haven Rescue, Inc – Pasco, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey

SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave N, Largo

Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, 5718 21st Ave West, Bradenton

Hernando County Animal Services, 19450 Oliver Street, Brooksville

SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland

Barking Out Loud Rescues, Inc, 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida

Precious Paws Rescue, Inc., Citrus County Florida, 5164 S. Florida Avenue, Inverness

Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater

Hernando County SPCA, 9075 Grant St, Brooksville

St Francis Society, PO Box 261614, Tampa

Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa

Rebels Rescue, Petco 136 S. West shore Blvd, Tampa

SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, New Port Richey

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Florida English Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 754, Odessa

The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc, 3195 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven

The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street, Sarasota

Hands Helping Paws Rescue Inc., 53 W Bay Blvd S, Lake Wales

Humane Society of Manatee County, 2515 14th Avenue W, Bradenton

Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring

Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St W, Palmetto

Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness

FLUFF Animal Rescue, 9400 SEMINOLE BOULEVARD, SEMINOLE

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven

The Greener Side Haven, Inc., 3892 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City

Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters 2020 should complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.