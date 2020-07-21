34 Tampa Bay locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.
We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, featuring virtual pet adoptions to make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues.
More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015 and we want to add to the number.
- Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes
- Paw Warriors, Inc., 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill
- Pinellas County Animal Services, 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- Cat Haven Rescue, Inc, 1231 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel
- Cat Haven Rescue, Inc – Pasco, 8529 Little Road, New Port Richey
- SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave N, Largo
- Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, 5718 21st Ave West, Bradenton
- Hernando County Animal Services, 19450 Oliver Street, Brooksville
- SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland
- Barking Out Loud Rescues, Inc, 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida
- Precious Paws Rescue, Inc., Citrus County Florida, 5164 S. Florida Avenue, Inverness
- Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
- Hernando County SPCA, 9075 Grant St, Brooksville
- St Francis Society, PO Box 261614, Tampa
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa
- Rebels Rescue, Petco 136 S. West shore Blvd, Tampa
- SPCA Suncoast, 7734 Congress Street, New Port Richey
- Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
- Florida English Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 754, Odessa
- The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc, 3195 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven
- The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street, Sarasota
- Hands Helping Paws Rescue Inc., 53 W Bay Blvd S, Lake Wales
- Humane Society of Manatee County, 2515 14th Avenue W, Bradenton
- Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring
- Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St W, Palmetto
- Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd, Inverness
- FLUFF Animal Rescue, 9400 SEMINOLE BOULEVARD, SEMINOLE
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven
- The Greener Side Haven, Inc., 3892 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills
- Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City
Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters 2020 should complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.