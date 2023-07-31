TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the eighth year, News Channel 8 & NBCUniversal partners for Clear the Shelters, an annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that takes place Aug. 1 through 31. As part of the initiative, affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are also partnering with their local animal shelters & rescues to promote pet adoptions and raise funds for animal welfare. Locally, we are partnering with Cool Today, California Closets, SPCA, and Bay Paws Resort in efforts to help pets find their fur-ever homes in Tampa Bay.

Since its 2015 inception, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. In total, nearly 1,400 animal shelters & rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.

“Clear the Shelters supports at least 30 shelters and rescue organizations in our 10-county viewing area that really need the support of both adoptions and funding. We’re proud we can bring awareness for all the animals in need of a forever home,” says Mark Higgins, General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and allows users to submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the lead national sponsor for a sixth year in a row. The Dodo, the leading animal and pet brand, will serve as a media partner for the seventh campaign.