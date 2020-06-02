Man arrested for battering St. Petersburg K9, officers after trying to encourage riot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning after he battered police officers and a K9 officer.

According to St. Petersburg police, officers were called to two gas stations on the corner of 18th Avenue South and 34th Street south for a man causing a disturbance around 7:30 a.m.

Police said Jordan Mosby, 29, entered the gas stations and tried to get customers to join him in causing civil unrest.

When customers wouldn’t join him, he threw items at the windows, including a newspaper stand.

When police tried to arrest Mosby, he fled across the street and fought with several officers, including a K9 as well as the K9 handler.

Several officers had to work together to get Mosby in handcuffs.

He faces charges of offense against police dogs, inciting or encouraing a riot and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.