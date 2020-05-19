Breaking News

Skip to content
Tampa business owners clean up after a weekend of looting
What should you do if you witness police brutality?
Tampa glass company offers free repair for businesses following looting and riots
FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic
Tampa curfew continues as business owners hope for peace and calm
‘Change never comes through violence’: MLK’s daughter asks protesters to fight for justice peacefully
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 3 forms in southern Gulf
Third named storm likely as 2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins
Progress made for neighborhood dealing with burned house
Florida coronavirus: Sarasota couple waiting 3 weeks for COVID-19 test results
Check your junk mail for stimulus money; debit cards arriving for some
Wages and other important info vanishes from claims, unemployment applicants report
Former Florida unemployment staffer says system errors are rejecting applicants
Sickles HS graduate leading UCF Knights football team through pandemic
Bowles emphasizes communication, chemistry, and continuity as keys to Bucs defensive success in 2020
Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history
WATCH: Alex Killorn organizes epic Bolts reunion to celebrate NHL return
Bucs QB Tom Brady gives fans inside look of marriage with Gisele Bündchen in TikTok challenge
Tampa nonprofit providing ‘Birthday in a Box’ for kids during pandemic
Florida coronavirus: Over 56,000 confirmed cases, 2,460 deaths
Tampa Bay History center reopens with new safety precautions
Trump says will not allow mob violence to rule
Over 2,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Florida last two days
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Gov. DeSantis suspends foreclosures and evictions until July 1
President Trump threatens to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests
FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic
‘Zero tolerance for violence’: Gov. Ron DeSantis breaks silence on Florida’s George Floyd protests
Tampa curfew continues as business owners hope for peace and calm
George Floyd died of asphyxia, family-ordered autopsy says
Polk County placed under curfew until 5 a.m.
President Trump says he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization
‘Different tone today’: Tampa mayor, police chief address Saturday ‘riots’
WATCH: NASA launches 2 astronauts into orbit on SpaceX rocket for historic mission
White House on lockdown lifted following George Floyd protests, reports say
SpaceX, NASA moving ahead with historic launch, weather permitting
WFLA Now: Woman attempts to attack officer with knife outside Temple Terrace City Hall
Disney, SeaWorld receive state’s approval for reopening
Trump: U.S. terminating relationship with World Health Organization
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Tampa Bay law enforcement report small number of arrests from weekend protests
Evacuations unlikely for Floridians who fear contracting COVID-19
MAP: How many lifeguards are employed by local counties?
Tampa Bay’s unemployment rate highest on record, new report says
Tiny home community opens in Tampa
ENTREVISTA: Alberto De Armas el primer hispano de Tampa Bay creador de Cómics Books
Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc. sigue sirviendo la comunidad Hispana durante la cuarentena
Familias disfrutan de Memorial Day respetando el distanciamiento social
Meet the 1-year-old chef with 1.3 million followers on Instagram
