Registered Dietitian and Chef Pam Smith, RDN the President and Founder of Shaping America’s Plate joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a recipe to level up your holidays.

Roasted Sweet Potato, Mushroom and Kale Hash

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1-inch cubes, about 2 cups

1 cup cremini mushrooms, quartered

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Creole Seasoning, or kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Chili Lime Seasoning

½ red onion, diced, about 1 cup

1 red bell pepper, diced, about 1 cup

¼ cup green onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup dried cranberries, or cherries

2 cups kale, shredded, picked from stems and “massaged” in olive oil and kosher salt

Method:

Toss sweet potato cubes in 1 tsp. olive oil and ½ tsp. Creole seasoning. Heat a heavy sheet pan in 400-degree oven, and add sweet potatoes. Repeat with cremini mushrooms, adding to a separate pan. Roast for 15 minutes or until tender and browned. Add remaining teaspoon oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red onions and red bell peppers to pan, and sauté until tender and lightly golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the green onion, garlic, Chili Lime and remaining 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning and sauté an additional 30 seconds. Add dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted mushrooms and massaged kale, sautéing until the kale is just wilted.

