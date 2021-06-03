Zoo Tampa Gets on Board with CEO Soak to Support ALS Association of Florida Chapter

Chris Massaro, the General Curator at ZooTampa at Lowry Park, got soaked by Ali the elephant as part of the CEO Soak to raise money and awareness for The ALS Association Florida Chapter.

Gayle Guyardo attended a special ceremony where many CEO’s and community leaders showed up to get soaked by fountains at the zoo.

Guyardo also spoke to board member, Troy Fields, who suffers from ALS and shares why these movements are so important.

