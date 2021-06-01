Yummy Turkey Chili Recipe

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share a delicious turkey chili recipe.



TURKEY CHILI

Serves 6 to 8

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup chopped sweet onion

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped carrot

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds ground turkey

1½ tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon House Seasoning

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ cup red wine

1 cup dark red kidney beans

1 cup Great Northern beans

1 (15-ounce) can sweet corn, drained

1 cup chicken stock

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes



GARNISH

Chopped celery leaves



OPTIONAL GARNISH

Shredded cheese

Sliced jalapeños

Sour cream

Black olives



MAKE CHILI

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, add olive oil, onion, celery, carrot, garlic and ground turkey, and cook over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin and House Seasoning. Stir in Dijon mustard, honey and tomato paste. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then add red wine and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes. Stir in beans, corn, stock and diced tomatoes, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes.



ASSEMBLE

Add chili to bowls and garnish with celery leaves.



NOTE

Beans can be canned or dry. If using dry beans, soak beans overnight, then drain and use. I like to serve this chili with a pat of butter on top of each bowl. For a game-day party, add chili to a slow cooker and keep on low.

