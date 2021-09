TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines has added five new nonstop routes out of Tampa International Airport, the low-fare carrier announced in a press release Tuesday.

“We’re excited to grow in our newest base city, Tampa, with five new nonstop routes beginning right in time for the winter travel season,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Tampa continues to shine, literally and figuratively, as a destination people want to visit, especially in the winter months. Moreover, this new service is a convenient, affordable option for Tampa Bay residents to take a trip and explore historic U.S. cities, including Columbus and New York City.”