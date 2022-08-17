Paige Konger Henry who grew up in west Florida helping her dad with their family’s business: The Tarpon Springs Aquarium, had the unique opportunity to work with and learn about the astonishing animals and ecosystems in Florida and beyond.

Now Konger-Henry has launched Paige’s Planet. She joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her series of educational programs designed to promote preservation through the arts, through her YouTube-based social media presence, in-person workshops and gatherings, and she continues her work at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium as well as in Florida’s vibrant theatre community.

