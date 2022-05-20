We tend to succumb to peer pressures every day.



It’s not just our youth who are guilty of this, it’s us adults running the helm.



From slapping another filter on our photo before posting it or showcasing the happy outer life to our neighbors as they pass by or telling our long-distance family that “everything is so great!” when in actuality, we’re tirelessly advocating ourselves to be who or what everyone wants us to be.



If we are honest, many of us would admit that we’re not always the truest version of ourselves, which is just one of many reasons that Dr Dain Heer took it upon himself to found, International Being You Day, coming up on May 22nd.





Dr. Heer joined Gayle Guyardo the host fo the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share why he initiated the day for people to start to look at what is right about them, instead of what is wrong about them.



This movement was born from Heer’s bestselling book, Being You, Changing the World – and was created to inspire people to be themselves unapologetically, in a society of filters and falsities.



Dr. Heer says “being You isn’t about getting you “right” or being your best self, It’s about having a sense of peace when you look in the mirror, knowing that you are enough, and celebrating the things that make you different.”



He went on to say, “What if we could come together for a day and not have to pretend to be someone we are not? What if we could drop the masks, explore what it means to truly be us, and celebrate what makes us different, instead of trying to hide it?”



Some quick facts on why being yourself always wins:

• Research shows that the “fake it till you make it” attitude actually makes us feel worse

• Studies have shown that being yourself leads to better outcomes in all areas of life, including financial

• Being vulnerable has been shown to make you a better boss in the workplace



We are celebrating this annual day to help people around the world embrace their differences and stop feeling “wrong” for not fitting in.

