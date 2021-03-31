The YMCA’s across Tampa Bay are trying to help put an end to the tragedies of children drowning.
Safety Around the Water is a YMCA program that teaches children important water safety skills and basic swimming instruction.
Jennifer Pafisa, the Aquatics Director, at the YMCA South Tampa joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with why the YMCA stands behind the community in offering these free lessons.
YMCA Helps Community with FREE Swim Lessons even for non-members
The YMCA’s across Tampa Bay are trying to help put an end to the tragedies of children drowning.