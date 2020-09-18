Yeehaw! Get in shape line dancing

June Kittay is a Fitness Professional, Author, Writer, Entertainer & Keynote Speaker on Health and Wellness; as well as a highly sought after Active Aging Fitness Instructor, specializing in Beginning Line Dance, Yoga Stretch and Senior Fitness programs designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Her well known “Emerging thru Movement” program is just one of the custom courses she’s designed for company, event, and personal use created to motivate, educate, energize and entertain. At the age of 70-years-old, many believe Kittay is living proof that her way of life works.