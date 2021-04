Bloom host WWE Super Star Titus O’Neil joins Bloom’s 2021 Fitness Special.

In addition to being a world renowned WWE Superstar, Titus O’Neil has a big heart, adopting a failing middle school in an underserved community in Tampa Bay, and playing a major role in turning it into a thriving school in just one year. The school also has one of the most forward thinking sports science programs in the state.

O’Neil joins Gayle Guyardo for the 2021 Bloom Fitness Special on WFLA/WTTA.