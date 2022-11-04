Director and Producer, Michael Gier, and Event Sponsor, Lynn Fisher, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the free screening of a lifechanging documentary, “Wounded Heroes,” happening in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Featured in the film are lifechanging alternative treatments for anyone with post-traumatic stress. The screening is happening tomorrow, Saturday November 5th at 10AM at the Carrollwood Baptist Church. Click here to RSVP or visit www.ScreeningRSVP.com.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.