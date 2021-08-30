Wounded Heroes Documentary Helps Distraught War Vets over the Loss of Afghanistan to the Taliban

An alarming statistic by the Department of Veterans Affairs reports anywhere from 17 to 22 veteran suicides every single day and the last thing that’s needed is even more stress for those battling PTS.

The director and producer of the Wounded Heroes documentary joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom’s Military Monday to talk about how he hopes his film helps our military members cope.

