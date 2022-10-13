Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research is a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients. We are the largest combined eye bank, tissue recovery and ocular research center in the world.

Lion’s Eye’s Foundation Executive Director Sharon Boyes joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how viewers can be proactive with their eye health.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



