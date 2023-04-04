Kuryn Wheeler, Owner of Gulf Coast Autism Clinic, who is a top behavior analyst and practitioner joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the signs and getting children diagnosed earlier so they don’t get left behind. For more information, visit https://www.gulfcoastautismclinic.com

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.