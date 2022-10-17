David Pettinato of Older Lundy Koch & Martino joined Gayle Guyardo about how to make sure your insurance company pays you the money owed after a catastrophic storm like Hurricane Ian.

David has significant experience in dealing with all types of property damage claims, including hurricane and wind, fire, water damage, sinkhole, weight of snow, and hail claims.

He began his insurance litigation career more than 20 years ago as insurance defense counsel.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



