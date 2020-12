Gayle Guyardo and her family check out Hedbanz, a fast-paced, easy to play question game of “What am I?” Ask “yes” or “no”, and Hot Word a game where you describe words while the rest of your team attempts to guess them.

The family also gave the Rubik’s Perplexus Hybrid 2 x 2 a try. It unites two mind-challenging puzzles in one.

See how the games play out on Bloom.